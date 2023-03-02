Crime and Traffic figures of 2022 for St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday the 24th of February the Chief of Police for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), Mr. Alwyn Braaf, visited Sint Eustatius where he presented the Crime and Traffic figures for the year 2022 for the island alongside the Head of the Basic Police Care Department (BPZ), Mr. Edwin van der Giessen, Chief BPZ for Sint Eustatius, Mr. Robelto Hodge, Policy Advisor for the KPCN, Ms. Jory de Groot and Communications Advisor and Spokesperson for the KPCN, Ms. Genesis Saragoza. The figures were presented to members of the Island Council and to the press. Later that day the …