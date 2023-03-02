Crime and Traffic figures of 2022 for St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday the 24th of February the Chief of Police for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), Mr. Alwyn Braaf, visited Sint Eustatius where he presented the Crime and Traffic figures for the year 2022 for the island alongside the Head of the Basic Police Care Department (BPZ), Mr. Edwin van der Giessen, Chief BPZ for Sint Eustatius, Mr. Robelto Hodge, Policy Advisor for the KPCN, Ms. Jory de Groot and Communications Advisor and Spokesperson for the KPCN, Ms. Genesis Saragoza. The figures were presented to members of the Island Council and to the press. Later that day the …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42505-flow-joins-heineken-regatta-2023.html
Flow joins Heineken Regatta 2023. | SMN NEWS
~ Operator partners with sponsorship, communications support, and more ~ PHILIPSBURG:--- Leading regional telecom operator Flow, offering broadband internet and mobile service on St. Maarten, will once again be one of the major sponsors of the 43rd an...
Total Theater – Art with a purposeNational Institute of Arts starts a new program in March 2023, info-session this Saturday - March 4th, 12 PM at NIA Growing up in St. Maarten can be very demanding, especially with the recent, possibly traumatic, even...
National Institute of Arts starts new program in March 2023. |...
WICSU says PJIAE Communication Specialist have been ambushed by CEO. | SMN NEWS
~ Accused of circulating scandalous Whatsapp messages.~ PHILIPSBURG:---- The executive board of the Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU/PSU) told members of the media on Thursday afternoon that the Communication Specialist of the Princes...
WICSU says PJIAE Communication Specialist have been ambushed by CEO. |...
SXM DOET encourages the public to register to volunteer. | SMN NEWS
~Annual volunteer initiative to be held on March 10th and 11th~ PHILIPSBURG:--- Preparations are well underway for the 9th edition of the SXM DOET weekend of events and the team of project coordinators are encouraging the public to sign up for a...
SXM DOET encourages the public to register to volunteer. | SMN...
Breaking News : PJIAE Communication Specialist Suspended. | SMN NEWS
~Minister of TEATT meeting with both parties to resolve issues~ SIMPSON BAY:--- CEO of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) Brian Mingo suspended communications specialist Audrey St Luce Jack on Thursday morning. The cause is unclear how...
