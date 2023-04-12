DCOMM reminds public to protect their hearing during the Carnival season | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Carnival time is here again. The Department of Communication (DCOMM) is reminding the public to protect their hearing during this festive time. In addition, there is the additional message “Don’t Drive while Intoxicated.”

Starting on Thursday, April 13, for the next couple of weeks DCOMM will share—via Tv/Video, Radio, Print, and Social Media—several Public Service Announcements.

With this awareness campaign that DCOMM has undertaken, under the banner of #reduce noise pollution, the members of the community are strongly encouraged to protect their hearing and those …