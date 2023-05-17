Demolition of old Government Building to start today. | SMN NEWS

~ Plans are in place to secure the late Dr. Claude Wathey Statue. ~



PHILIPSBURG: ---- The Minister of VROMI confirmed on Wednesday that the demolition of the old government administration building is scheduled to start today, Wednesday. Doran said the contract was recently signed off to the contractor that won the bid. He said that the cost of the contract is NAF600,000.00 while there is a contingency of NAF 80,000.00 in the event the contractor falls into default.

“Today is actually the groundbreaking ceremony at 3 pm, I invited the general public to come out and witness this as it is a …