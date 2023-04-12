Department of Culture & SCDF collaborate to host Culture Night on April 17th 2023 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On April 17th, 2023, at 7:00 pm sharp, the Department of Culture and the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will be coming together to host Culture Night at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

Persons attending the Culture Night showcase will be entertained with performances in dance, song, steel pan, and string band music just to name a few. The overall objective of Culture Night is to bring together the many cultures present in St. Maarten to foster unity and encourage cultural expression within the community.

This year’s Culture Night will feature …