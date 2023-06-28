Deportation of Haitian national with false documents allowed by the Court. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Court in First Instance of Sint Maarten by its judgment of June 9th, 2023, denied the suspension request of a deportation and detention order of the Minister of Justice of a Haitian national.

The woman, who has minor kids in Haiti, attempted to enter St. Maarten without the required visa by using a false France residence permit in her native passport. The appearance of the French residency in her passport as well as some other items within the pages of the passport prompted the border officer to delve deeper into the authentication of the passport. After investigation, the …