Deposit Guarantee Scheme explained in more detail in SER Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- At the invitation of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, the Minister of Finance, Mr. drs. J. Silvania, last Friday, June 16, 2023, gave a detailed oral explanation of his proposed request for advice, which concerns a concept of a national decree, containing general measures, to implement article 39 of the National Ordinance on the Supervision of Banking and Credit System, also known as the National Decree on the Deposit Guarantee System.

The purpose of this proposed draft national decree is to compensate account holders in the event that a credit institution …