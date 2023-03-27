Deputy Prime Minister Doran Wraps up Successful U.N. Water Conference. | SMN NEWS

NETHERLANDS/PHILIPSBURG:--- During the week of March 21, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of VROMI, Egbert J Doran, attended the Water Conference at the UN Headquarters in New York. The Conference, hosted by the kingdom of the Netherlands and the Government of Tajikistan, featured an opening and closing ceremony, six plenary meetings, and five multi-stakeholder interactive dialogues. It also featured a number of high-level special events and side events organized by Member States, the UN system, and other stakeholders, including Sint Maarten, Curaçao, and Aruba.

