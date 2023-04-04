PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the French Tourist office and local hoteliers recently organized a series of events as part of the Florida Roadshow for travel advisors, agents, and cruise planners in the cities of Miami, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. In attendance were representatives from the Dutch and French Tourism Offices, Cyndi Miller who is the Sales Representative for both tourism offices in the United States, as well as representatives from The Morgan Resort, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa, Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa, and …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42742-destination-promoted-at-florida-roadshow-events.html
Home Local News Destination promoted at Florida Roadshow Events. | SMN NEWS
Latest Local News
Zr.Ms. Holland intercepted more than 2.2 tons of cocaine in four...
WILLEMSTAD:--- The Dutch Navy Ship Zr.Ms. Holland on March 10 and 13, intercepted four drug transportations in the Caribbean Sea and confiscated more than 2.2 tons of cocaine. The so-called go-fasts were discovered by the maritime patrol aircraft of th...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean, District 7020 announced their winners, with much appreciation to our local young authors. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset received a total of twenty stories, with three being submitted to the Rot...
Rotary Sunset Celebrates Amir Baharani as Butterfly Story Winner. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean, District 7020 announced their winners, with much appreciation to our local young authors. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset received a total of twenty stories, with three being submitted to the Rot...
Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands agree to Mutual Regulation for cooperation on...
THE HAGUE, the Netherlands:--- With the signatures of the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten and the state secretary of Kingdom Relations under a new Mutual Regulation, the legal basis has been laid for sustainable cooperation fo...
Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands agree to Mutual Regulation...
THE HAGUE, the Netherlands:--- With the signatures of the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten and the state secretary of Kingdom Relations under a new Mutual Regulation, the legal basis has been laid for sustainable cooperation fo...
R4CR to host Round-6 funding information sessions US$750K available in grants for CSOs. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, April 12th, R4CR will host the first of three (3) information sessions for civil society organizations (CSOs) and non-profit organizations (NPOs) on how to secure a grant during the 6th round of project financing. This ses...
R4CR to host Round-6 funding information sessions US$750K available in grants...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, April 12th, R4CR will host the first of three (3) information sessions for civil society organizations (CSOs) and non-profit organizations (NPOs) on how to secure a grant during the 6th round of project financing. This ses...
SMMC to conduct fire evacuation drill on April 5th. | SMN...
CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will conduct a fire evacuation drill on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 at 10:30 am. The drill will last approximately one (1) hour during which the fire alarm system will be activated and actors portraying pat...
View comments
Hide comments