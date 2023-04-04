Destination promoted at Florida Roadshow Events. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the French Tourist office and local hoteliers recently organized a series of events as part of the Florida Roadshow for travel advisors, agents, and cruise planners in the cities of Miami, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. In attendance were representatives from the Dutch and French Tourism Offices, Cyndi Miller who is the Sales Representative for both tourism offices in the United States, as well as representatives from The Morgan Resort, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa, Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa, and …