Diamond Hill destroyed by unknown persons.

PHILIPSBURG:--- Members of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday expressed concern and shock over the discovery of the destruction of Diamond Hill. This according to the Council of Ministers took place sometime Monday night to the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran said that it was brought to his attention on Tuesday that a historical landmark, located on the Diamond Estate property, was demolished. It was revealed that persons yet to be identified used heavy machinery to demolish the structure under the guise of night. As Minister of VROMI, he strongly condemns the actions of those who destroyed a structure that has such a historical value to this nation.

Doran said that based on his understanding, the structure was not registered on the protected monument list, it is no secret to the landowners that they hold immense value. Sadly, when these things happen, persons place more value on monetary gain and less on heritage.

This atrocious disregard for tangible heritage cannot be condoned. He said he already instructed the staff of this ministry to take the necessary steps to find the persons responsible for this action. They will be working along with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport as monuments are under their ministerial scope. The Minister said he will be in contact with the Ministry of Justice as we seek to find and bring the perpetrators of this action to light.

He encouraged his colleague Minister of Culture to immediately begin his investigation and determine what is left on the property and if it can still be placed by Ministerial Decree on the protected monument list.

“We do not know what of value can be unearthed and we should not sit back and allow the possibility of construction to further damage any potential artifacts.” As Minister, he said ready to put on hold any request, for permits of any kind, while this process is being carried out. The protection of land and culture is paramount.

