Digital citizenship. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A digital citizen uses information technology (IT) to engage in society, politics, and government. As life continues evolving, technology has become a valuable tool in one’s daily life. Especially the older generation runs the risk of being left behind in this development. The Sint Maarten library continues to inform patrons of the benefits and safe ways of reading through technology.



For the … time, the Sint Maarten Library is organizing a senior cyber program. Starting March 07th, the senior cyber computer classes will be held at the Belvedere satellite for two days per …