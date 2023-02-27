Direct Flight from Qatar Airways shows demand for Ultra-Luxury Air Service in our Region. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- The ultra-luxury carrier Qatar Airways performed a “Spectacular landing” at the Princess Juliana International Airport on Friday, February 17, 2023. The long-haul carrier served a direct chartered private flight and is known to have the longest range of the A340-family.

The state-owned flag carrier airline of Qatar is Qatar Airways. The Airbus A340-500 is also a four-engine wide-body airliner with a maximum capacity of 375 passengers.

Director of Operations, Emile Levons – “The airline travels to over 150 destinations throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, …