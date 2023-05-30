DOROT to opens its doors on July 3rd. | SMN NEWS

Dorot's Royal Academy for Hospitality and Etiquette (Dorot) will open its doors on July 3rd, 2023. The Academy strives to create awareness of the Power of Courtesy on the tourism industry and the economy of the island.

Dorot focuses on etiquette and hospitality as a marketing tool and stands for passing on knowledge, skills, insights, and wisdom so that consistency is created. This entails the administrative organization of restaurants, hotels, and resorts, including recruiting and training staff and individuals in hospitality etiquette, customer/guest service, guest relations, and proper …