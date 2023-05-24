DP releases party’s vision. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Democratic Party recently released a video preview of its vision for the future economic development of St. Maarten.

The release precedes the party’s manifesto, which it plans to launch in the coming months, according to the release by the party.

“As election fever sets in, there is a lot of jockeying and posturing. Prospective candidates are coming unto the political stage and parties are profiling themselves, all as part of the political dynamics”, DP leader Sarah Wescot commented.

In her view however, most parties are yet to present their views on issues critical …