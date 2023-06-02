Driver Experiences Medical Emergency, Resulting in Minor Injuries: KPSM Provides Accident Details. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has received multiple reports of an accident that occurred on Zagers Gut Road this morning at approximately 9:00 am.

Upon receiving the distress call at approximately 9:00 am, Central Dispatch promptly dispatched emergency services to the accident location. Presently, the KPSM has initiated an investigation into the incident to gather all relevant information and determine the sequence of events.

Preliminary information suggests that the driver of a red Toyota Corolla encountered a sudden medical emergency, resulting in a loss of …