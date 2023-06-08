Drugs confiscated in good collaboration between partners in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

drugsseizure08062023PHILIPSBURG:--- The second interception for HNLMS Groningen Last Monday the Dutch Naval ship HNLMS Groningen, functioning as a Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard patrol, disrupted a drug transport—this time near the Windward Islands.
HNLMS Groningen detected a suspicious vessel and started a pursuit. The so-called, FRISC’s intercept boats of Groningen were launched after the detection to pursue the suspected vessel. After a long chase at a very high speed, the suspicious vessel managed to escape. During the pursuit, the smugglers threw packages overboard, …

