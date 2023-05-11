Dutch citizens launch legal action against The Netherlands over climate impacts on Caribbean island Bonaire. | SMN NEWS

The Hague/Kralendijk:--- Residents and Dutch citizens of Bonaire, together with Greenpeace Netherlands, today launched a legal action over the government’s failure to protect the Caribbean island against climate change impacts. Bonaire, a former Dutch colony, has been a special Dutch municipality since 2010. According to the seven individual plaintiffs the state is negligent in protecting them from climate change and violates their human rights. They demand that the Netherlands meets its fair share when it comes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and that the island of …