Early morning fire gutted 721 night club. | SMN NEWS

~Investigations to begin shortly.~

SIMPSON BAY:--- An early morning blaze that began just before 7 am in the building that housed 721 Night Club has gutted the building. Firemen began putting out the fire just after it started but were unsuccessful in saving the property.

Businesses that are in close proximity to 721 also suffer water and smoke damage. The building just next door to 721 housed Federal Express, Island 92, Island Rebel Yoga, and a residential apartment. Those businesses SMN News learned suffer water and smoke damage while their cabling network and external equipment’ were also damaged.

The fire department is still putting out the fire which is mostly contained. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that when the fire is completely put out, an investigation will be launched to determine the exact cause of the fire.

