ECYS Ministry to develop boardwalk and Belvedere Sports Park. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister Rodolphe Samuel and the Department of Sports, within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports is proud to announce the development of the Boardwalk sports park and the Belvedere sports park which is being executed in collaboration with Port St. Maarten Group and Argos Cement.

With the Department’s “sport for all” vision, the “Sint Maarten Sports Facilities policy was developed and approved in 2021 highlighting the need to integrate sports spaces into spatial planning and to facilitate an active and healthy lifestyle for all citizens through …