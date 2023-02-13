Eight Community Members receives Rotary Sunset’s Vocational Service Excellence Award. | SMN NEWS

COLE BAY:--- In recognition of Rotary’s Vocational Service Month, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset awarded eight professionals for their outstanding contributions to the community through their vocation and for exemplifying the Rotary ideal of, “Service Above Self”.

During the club’s general meeting, President Kimberley Duzong along with Service Projects Chair Lucrecia Lake presented the 2023 Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s Vocational Excellence Awards to Ms. Natorii Illidge, a broadway dancer and choreographer in the Art category; Mrs. Seraphin Ann Evans-Marlin, owner of A & A Accounting, Business Support & Training Center in the Local Economy Innovation category; Mrs. Shineca “Mickaella” Ravenberg-Carty, a registered nurse and owner of Budget Babe in the Entrepreneurship category; Mr. Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming, for his countless contributions such as Xtratight Entertainment, Philipsburg Becomes Magical, Kidz Pop, and Genesis Music Group in the Entertainment category; Ms. Tatiana & Ms. Niobi Illis, professional swimmers in the Sports category; Mr. Leonard “Lenny” Mussington, a social, educational, and political activist in the Education category; Ms. Natasha “Nzuri” Lake, owner of Nzuri, Mind, Body and Soul Wellness Center in the Health category; and Ms. Blessing “Shola the Farmer” Ajayi, owner of SXM Fisheries NV in the Agriculture category.

The Rotary Vocational Excellence Award aims to recognize outstanding achievements in Vocational Excellence and to honor individuals in the community for their outstanding contributions to the community through their respective vocations. It is also aimed to inspire members of the community, specifically the youth, to strive for Vocational Excellence for the benefit of their future careers and the island.

“Vocational Service is at the heart of Rotary; it is the way Rotary fosters and supports the application of the ideal of service in the pursuit of all vocations. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset place on record that each award recipient stands as a living example of courage, sacrifice, determination, and conscious idealism of Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self”. Thank you for going beyond the call of duty and showing high ethical standards and professionalism in your vocations and voluntary efforts”, President Kimberley Duzong stated.

The members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to congratulate all recipients for their selfless dedication and encourage the general public to make a valuable contribution to a better society through their daily activities in business or their chosen profession.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.