Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) receives $60 Million in additional funding from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund | SMN NEWS

Washington, DC:--- The Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) has received US $60 million in additional funding apportioned by the World Bank-managed Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The funds cover a financing gap under the parent project for improving debris management in communities and at the landfill and strengthening the institutional capacity of the government to execute technical activities.

These activities are part of Sint Maarten’s broader and concerted efforts to build the foundation for an environmentally sustainable, economically viable, and responsibly managed solid waste …