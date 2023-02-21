Emergency Services and PSG Personnel to Participate in Large-scale Live Exercise on Thursday morning. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Personnel from Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) will be participating in a live maritime security drill on Thursday, February 23 between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm in conjunction with the national emergency services.

Motorists are advised there may be some impact on the traffic flow on the road in front of the port due to the movement of emergency vehicles. The number of persons to participate in the large-scale exercise is approximately 70+.

A large-scale maritime security exercise is required every 18 months according to the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) …