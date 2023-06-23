Enabling collaboration to achieve more success throughout the Kingdom. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Efficient collaboration has never been more important in enabling effective and comprehensive responses to the socioeconomic development in Sint Maarten and the challenges that can emerge as a result. Responses that are required to assist us in meeting our objectives within a very dynamic context while dealing with limited resources. The Temporary Working Organization of the Ministry of BZK in the Netherlands, familiar with our state of affairs through our collaboration on the reforms, organized the second Counterpart days that captured exactly this importance, namely …