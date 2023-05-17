Examining Administrative Tax Assessments: Key Findings from the General Audit Chamber. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber of St. Maarten presented its report on the process of ex officio tax assessments.

These administrative tax assessments are issued by government officials without a taxpayer's request and are considered automatic. When a tax return is not filed, the authorities issue an estimate of income, turnover, profit, and related factors. However, the estimate must be reasonable.

The audit aimed to determine if the condition of reasonableness was met. A surcharge of 10% for individuals and 25% for companies is added when setting the reference amount to …