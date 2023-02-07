EXCLUSIVE: GEBE former employee places lien on all company’s account. | SMN NEWS

~Failure to comply with a court order, Ordered to payout employee in the sum of NAF 68, 895.00~



PHILIPSBURG:--- A former employee of NV GEBE Sergio Thielman has placed a lien on all accounts at all local banks belonging to NV GEBE. Thielman in an exclusive interview with SMN News said that he was hired by NV GEBE in 2011 and in that same year, he was injured on the job. Hired as an “A” Technician for the powerplant the former employee explained that even though he was injured on the job the company neglected to deal with his injuries. He said he continued working with the injury and in 2012 he was injured again, this time though his injuries required him to have 3 surgeries in Colombia and in the Dominican Republic.

Thielman said that despite being injured in his shoulders and not able to perform the duties he once did, the company tried forcing him to perform the same duties as such he could not return to work.

The former employee explained that in January 2022 NV GEBE moved to court to terminate his contract and they won that case because at the time of the hearing, he was in the Dominican Republic where he again underwent surgery. However, he appealed the case and the Appeals Court ruled in his favor. Thielman explained that when NV GEBE terminated his employment he had no income, he was rendered homeless because he could not pay his rent or support his family. He said that the company did not take anything into account knowing fully well that he was injured on the job and those injuries ended his career.

He said that the Appeals Court gave NV GEBE the opportunity to sit around the table and come to an agreement which they did, that agreement was also approved by the Court of Appeals on January 17th, 2023. However, it goes into effect on January 23rd, 2023, the same day NV GEBE was served.

Based on the agreement reached NV GEBE was ordered to pay Thielman for his years of service, vacation pay, and a bonus. He is to be paid for the years 2011 to 2023.

GEBE had until February 6th, 2023 to comply with the agreement which clearly states that NV GEBE has 14 days in which to affect payments in the sum of NAF. 68,895.00. As of February 7, 2023, no payment was made as such the liens were placed on all the company’s accounts.

