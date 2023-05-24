EXCLUSIVE:– GEBE ordered to pay Temmer over half million guilders or reinstate him as ICT manager. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Court of First Instance has ordered N.V GEBE to pay former Chief Operations Officer (COO) and ICT Manager Merril Temmer over half a million guilders within 30 days or he should be reinstated in his position as the ICT manager. Failure to comply with the ruling handed down on Wednesday will cost NV GEBE a daily fine of NAF. 500.00. Based on the verdict NV GEBE has failed to show the urgency and reason for the immediate termination since Temmer was not responsible for the March 16th, 2022 cyber attack on NV GEBE's systems. Temmer brought the case against NV GEBE when the …

