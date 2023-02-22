EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family questions referrals to Colombia. | SMN NEWS

~ Says they believe student doctors are operating on patients. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- The grieving family of the late Allan Paul Madray is still lost as to how their loved one died in Colombia after having an open heart surgery there on January 25th, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with SMN News, his widow Mohini Madray questions the decisions taken by St. Maarten cardiologist dr. Emiko Bird whom she said was present for both surgeries her husband underwent at Clinica de Occidente in Cali Colombia.

Diagnosis and referral to Curacao and Colombia.

Mrs. Madray explained that in November 2022, …