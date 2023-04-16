EXCLUSIVE: Justice Minister informs SCDF that Rich Kalashh is not permitted to perform for carnival Hip Hop night. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Justice Anna Richardson informed The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on April 14 by way of an extensive letter that well-known artist Rich Kalashh is not allowed to perform for the international Hip Hop night set for April 21, 2023, due to an analyst by the police department KPSM.

The letter is as follows by the Minister of Justice, "I am writing to you in response to the request made on February 7, 2023, by the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) for event permits to host seven international shows, which includes a Hip Hop and …