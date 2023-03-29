EXCLUSIVE: Police Union lawyer unhappy with non action by Justice Minister Richardson | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The NAPB Police Union held an emergency meeting with its lawyer Cor Merx on Wednesday afternoon. The Union gave their lawyer an update on the so call placement letters that had to be sent to all justice workers on March 15, 2023.

According to Minister of Justice Ana Richardson earlier this month The Placement Committee of the Ministry of Justice would begin issuing placement offer letters to all justice personnel starting on March 15, Minister Richardson stated that the letters will include information such as the new function and salary amount.

According to attorney Cor Merx …