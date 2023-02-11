EXCLUSIVE: Prison on lockdown, prisoners refused to enter cells after 3- weeks of strike. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prisoners at the Pointe Blanche Prison are currently on lockdown, SMN News has been reliably informed that the lockdown began on Thursday when the prisoners refused to go back to their cells.

It has been just over three weeks since the prisoners started a non-confrontational strike at the Pointe Blanche Prison, and to date there have not been any solutions to their concerns and or problems at the correctional institution.

According to information provided to SMN News, the lockdown began on Thursday and is expected to end on Sunday 12Th February 2023.

Due to the lockdown prisoners have been receiving their meals late because of staff shortages within the prison walls.

The Prison Association have expressed concerns over the length of time the prisoners have gone on strike, they claimed that they have requested a meeting with the management of the prison to obtain information on the reasons for the lockdown and they were not granted an audience with the prison management. They also alleged that the prisoners are being punished to end the strike, but this allegation of punishment could not be confirmed.