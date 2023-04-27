EXCLUSIVE: Sherriff Security places lien on SCDF accounts. | SMN NEWS

~ Security company was not paid for two years.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Reliably information reaching SMN News on Wednesday evening states that the Sherriff Security Company has placed a lien on the accounts of St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) accounts. The source said the liens were placed two days ago after SCDF failed to settle its debts with the Sherriff Security Company who provided SCDF with their services throughout the Carnival season each year.

Despite not settling its debts with Sherriff Security, SCDF hired a new company “VALKYRIE, " which currently provides services at …