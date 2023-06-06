Executive Council had good visit to the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Executive Council looks back at a good working visit to the Netherlands. From May 22 to June 1, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger visited a number of ministries and entities and spoke with several members of the Second Chamber and members of the Dutch Government about Saba’s challenges, needs, and its development.

Plans were presented and discussed to build a new high school campus which includes, academic classrooms, technical classrooms, a new gym, and an auditorium. Also plans to construct the Giles Quarter Road by-pass road connecting the new harbor area to …