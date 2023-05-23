Executive Council in the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

SABA/THE HAGUE:--- The Executive Council started its working visit to the Netherlands on Monday, May 23. The delegation will meet with various ministries, members of the Dutch Parliament, and several organizations.

The Saba delegation consists of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger, Head of Finance Maureen Hassell-van der Kaap, Senior Policy Advisor Nicole Johnson, Head of the Planning Bureau Zoubeir Elatmani, Program Manager Nature and Environment Policy Plan Sarah van der Horn and Project Manager of Black Rocks Harbor Project Mario Prak. The …