Exercise medical pre-evacuation on 6 islands of the Kingdom. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In 2022, Minister of VSA Omar Ottley, and the other health Ministers of Aruba and Curacao along with the State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands decided to increase inter-island medical cooperation during disasters. An important part of that collaboration concerns medical pre-evacuation. Medical pre-evacuation is essential in the event of an (imminent) crisis in order to guarantee continuity of care, where this may be endangered (such as in the event of a hurricane). This concerns patients that need Intensive Care, dialysis, chemo or other care like …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43093-cgoa-parties-curacao-sign-two-covenants.html
