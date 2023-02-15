Exhibition Series Planned at The Cliff. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Art Box Gallery is partnering with The Cliff to host a series of art exhibitions. Jean-Michel Lengrand, a world-renowned artist, will be the first to exhibit his latest collection at The Cliff this Thursday, February 16th. The public is invited to the ‘La Metaphysics De L’Art’ exhibition starting at 6 pm.

Jean-Michel Lengrand was born in Paris in 1955 and sold his first painting at 14 years old. His portfolio is extensive, and a notable moment includes working on restorations at The Louvre and National Museums for masterpieces by artists such as Corot, Rubens, or Sisley.

He specializes in the secret techniques of the old masters and is most well-known for his painting techniques using Venetian Amber and essential oils on wood, made popular by the Flemish painter Jan van Eyck (1400), named “The Flemish‘s Secret”.

Jean Michel has exhibited his work in galleries and shows worldwide, including the Netherlands, Budapest, Venice, Germany, Morocco, Saint Barthelemy, and Saint Martin, where he is now based.

The upcoming exhibition of Jean-Michel Lengrand at The Cliff will feature his original paintings, drawing, and etchings. The Art Box Gallery encourages art lovers and enthusiasts to attend the exhibition: “Be ready to be enraptured by the surrealistic art that awaits!”

‘La Metaphysics De L’Art’ exhibition is this Thursday, February 16, at The Cliff, a luxury residence in Cupecoy. The exhibition is open to the public. For more information on Jean-Michel Lengrand and the upcoming exhibitions series, visit The Art Box Gallery on Welfare Road 89a in Cole Bay or Facebook: www.facebook.com/theartboxsxm