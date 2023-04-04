Fabio Doralice to Launch Craft & Farmers Market: Supporting Local Agriculture and Strengthening the Community | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A new craft & farmers market will soon be opening its doors to the people of Sint Maarten, offering fresh, healthy, and locally grown produce to the community. The launch of the farmers market will take place at the Wifold Building in Phillipsburg on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, this pilot program will run for a probationary period of three months every other Saturday to gauge community feedback.



With the launch of this farmers market, the community will benefit from increased access to fresh, locally grown produce, while strengthening the community. The market will …