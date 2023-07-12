Fake News on social media ignited protest in Sandy Ground says Prefet. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- On Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning violence broke out in Sandy Ground after a video was posted on social media and various WhatsApp groups implicating the Gendarmes in a motorcycle accident that injured a young man that was riding a scooter.
The video that was posted accused the gendarmes of running over the young man it also went on to state that the young rider was in a coma, all of which were false information. All of the false information posted on social media is the cause of the violence in Sandy Ground.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Prefet Vincent Berton …

