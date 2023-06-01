FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show Continues Record-Breaking Meeting Format, Confirms Attendance of Cruise Line Presidents and Above. | SMN NEWS

FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show Continues Record-Breaking Meeting Format, Confirms Attendance of Cruise Line Presidents and Above

Miramar, FL (June 1, 2023) – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is pleased to share more information as efforts ramp up for the upcoming FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show taking …