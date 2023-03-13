FCCA Partners with the British Virgin Islands on Strategic Development Agreement. | SMN NEWS

Miramar, FL :--- Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is pleased to announce that it has formed another strategic development agreement. Following the recent re-signing with the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands has now formed a tailored agreement with FCCA to become a “Presidential Partner.”



“This new agreement shows …