FCCA, Platinum Members and Cruise Executives Embark on Exclusive Networking Event Before Seatrade Cruise Global. | SMN NEWS

MIAMI FL:--- Cruise executives and destination stakeholders had an early check-in for Seatrade Cruise Global yesterday evening when they embarked on the annual welcome event hosted by Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – and sponsored by Port Everglades, ExcursionInsurance.com and Bacardi – at the Riverside Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.



The function offered an intimate affair between FCCA Platinum Members and Member Line executives, including Richard Sasso, Chairman of MSC Cruises North America, with a dozen high-level executives who decide where ships call, what is used and sold …