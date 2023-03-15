Fete Drapo” Haitian Flag Day Celebration. | SMN NEWS

The Haitian Association of Sint Maarten, also known as "HASMA," is excited to announce that we are organizing this year's "FET DRAPO" on May 18th at Emilio Wilson Park. The event is of historical and cultural importance and will highlight and commemorate the Haitian people, but we would also be including Country St. Maarten in our celebration.

This year's "FET DRAPO" is particularly special because it will commemorate the 220th anniversary of the creation of the Haitian flag. The theme for this year's event is "My Flag is my Identity." The Haitian flag is a symbol of unity, …