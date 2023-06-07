Fiber damage disrupts Flow Service. | SMN NEWS

~Contractor performing roadside works damages critical infrastructure ~



PHILIPSBURG:--- Flow customers in select neighborhoods of Sint Maarten are currently impacted by an outage to their Flow Internet and Chippie Mobile service. The interruption follows damage to an important part of the company’s subterranean infrastructure on Bush Road, where a third party was performing underground works on other telecommunications cabling. During the course of these works, the contractor caused significant damage to the Flow infrastructure, which supplies connectivity to several neighborhoods on the …