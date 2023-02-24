Fire Alert near Yogesh Commercial Complex. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Fire Department responded to a fire at the parking lot near the Yogesh Commercial Complex on Brouwer’s Road on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services are currently on the scene.
The Police have requested a partial evacuation of homes in the immediate area due to toxic fumes from the fire or to close windows and doors until the fire subsides.
The cause of the fire is unknown according to the Police.
Fire Alert near Yogesh Commercial Complex.
