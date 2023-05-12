Fire at the Old Jubilee Library in Phillipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 11th, 2023 at approximately 2:00 PM local time, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a fire at the Jubilee Library located on Voges State. Several police patrols and fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the old Jubilee Library was indeed engulfed in flames, prompting immediate action from the Fire department to prevent the flames from spreading further.

As a precautionary measure, a section of Voges Street and Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard was temporarily closed to ensure public safety. Fire department personnel was …