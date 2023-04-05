Fire department calls on community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Fire Department is calling on the community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend that kicks off on Friday, April 7 until and including Monday, April 10.



Many persons will be heading to the beach for various watersports activities and having a funday with family and friends. Safety should always be a concern.



Keep a watchful eye on young children who cannot swim; make sure that their flotation devices are in proper working condition. Tragic water events can happen quickly.



Pay attention to senior family members who are swimming. The beach can be fun and enjoyable …