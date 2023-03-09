Fire department issues fire warning due to dry spell. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Fire Department is calling on the community to be very conscious of not throwing out lighted cigarettes or matches that could result in bushfires in fire-prone areas due to the current dry spell.



Persons, who would like to burn bushes or garbage in a built-up area, or on a hillside for agricultural activities, are requested to refrain from doing so, and contact the Fire Department for advice.



Those seeking information can contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, 542-6001, or in case of an emergency 919.



The inappropriate use of fire can endanger lives, …