Fire department offers hot weather safety tips. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Fire Department is calling on the community to be extra vigilant for the coming weeks and months as the country enters the annual Caribbean Heat Season which runs from May to October.



According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), heat waves in the Caribbean are more common during the months of August and September.



The Fire Department and Office of Disaster Management (ODM) would like to offer the following tips to help the community manage hot weather as we enter the heating season: Minimize the risks of sun and hot weather; prepare your …