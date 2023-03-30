PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Fire Department personnel on Wednesday, March 29 visited the Sint Martin’s Home at St. John’s Estate where they interacted with senior citizens.
The Funday visit to the senior citizens' home took place on Wednesday morning and is part of the Fire Departments Fire Fighter’s Week (March 25 – 31) community activities which have been organized by the St. Maarten Fire Fighters Foundation.
Fire department personnel visit residents at Sint Martin’s Home. | SMN NEWS
