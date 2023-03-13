First Annual Essence pageantry held. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Belair Community Center was the center of attraction on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as it hosted the first annual Miss Essence and Mind. The Center was packed with pageantry lovers and supporters of the 6 beautiful ladies who graced the stage in various swimsuit segments of the show.

Pageant organizer Paula Gordon and her team Essence and Mind Committee left no stone unturned as everything was well planned out for the audience to enjoy from you entered the transformed Center you felt Royal with a welcome drink provided by sponsor LaMarca to pictures taken by Ronchi James to a …