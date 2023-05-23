First Preparedness Meeting Held in Preparation for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Monday morning, Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs chaired her first preparedness meeting involving a number of Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) that make up the country’s national disaster coordination system (Emergency Operations Center (EOC).



Several key ESFs were informed about the forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Another hurricane season preparatory meeting will take place that will include all ESFs.



For those ESF coordinators that were present at the meeting, they provided an overview of their state of national preparedness for the …