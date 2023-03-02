Flow joins Heineken Regatta 2023. | SMN NEWS

~ Operator partners with sponsorship, communications support, and more ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Leading regional telecom operator Flow, offering broadband internet and mobile service on St. Maarten, will once again be one of the major sponsors of the 43rd annual St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The company with be partnering with the St. Maarten Yacht Club again to support the yearly event which brings many visitors to the island on a yearly basis.

The company will also be bringing special offers and fun and games to the public attending the Regatta parties, which will be held this weekend at various …